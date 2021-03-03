 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News