This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
