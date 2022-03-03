Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
