Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Thursday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.