Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. Winds…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. I…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…