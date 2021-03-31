Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.