Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
