Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.