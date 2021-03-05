For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
