Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. E winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.