Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.