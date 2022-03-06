 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

