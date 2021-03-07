Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.