Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.