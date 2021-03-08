Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Fall…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thurs…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …