Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
