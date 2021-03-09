Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.