For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
