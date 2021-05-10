May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.