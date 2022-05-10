May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.