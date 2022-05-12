May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.