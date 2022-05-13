Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE a…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high UV…