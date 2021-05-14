Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild te…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …