May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.