May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

