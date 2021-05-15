Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folk…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild te…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…