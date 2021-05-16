This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folk…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in th…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild te…