May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.