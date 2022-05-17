This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high UV…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s …