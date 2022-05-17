May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.