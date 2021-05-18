For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
