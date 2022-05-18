May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.