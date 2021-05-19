May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.