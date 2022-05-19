May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
