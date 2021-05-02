 Skip to main content
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

