Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's condi…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…