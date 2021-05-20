Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folk…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild te…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prep…