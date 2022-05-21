May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.