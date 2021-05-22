This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
