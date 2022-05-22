 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

