This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
