May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.