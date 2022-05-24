Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see hi…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …