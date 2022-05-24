May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.