Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
