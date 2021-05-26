 Skip to main content
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

