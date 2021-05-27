 Skip to main content
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

