For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
