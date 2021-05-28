 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

