This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
