May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.