Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun …
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see hi…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.