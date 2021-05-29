Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
