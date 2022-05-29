May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.