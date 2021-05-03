May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.