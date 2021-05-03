For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Per…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for h…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's fore…