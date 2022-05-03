 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

