For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's condi…
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forec…