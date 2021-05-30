This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
