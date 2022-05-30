May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.