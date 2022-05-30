Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.