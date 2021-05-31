 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

